A man has been jailed in the United Kingdom for stealing almost 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs amounting to over £31,000 (Rs 30 lakh). Thirty-two year old Jody Pool, dubbed the ‘Easter bunny’, by cops grabbed the spotlight when he broke into a Telford industrial unit using a meat grinder on Saturday and made off with a trailer of chocolates, as per a Guardian report. He was later found by the cops and arrested. Pool has pleaded guilty to charges of criminal damage and theft. He is expected to be jailed for two years next month, as per reports. The West Mercia police took to social media and described the incident as an “eggs-travagent theft” of a “chocolate collection box”.

In a series of tweets, the West Mercia police wrote, “The eggs-travagent theft took place on Saturday 11 February with the chocolate collection box thought to be worth around £40,000. Along with the crème eggs a number of other chocolate varieties were also stolen.”

The eggs-travagent theft took place on Saturday 11 February with the chocolate collection box thought to be worth around £40,000. Along with the crème eggs a number of other chocolate varieties were also stolen. 🍫 2/3 — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) February 13, 2023

The crime has garnered significant attention on social media, with many users making puns about the extraordinary theft. “Was he arrested in procession of 200,000 class A eggs with intention to supply, at least that’s one crème egg dealer of the streets, keep up the good work,” wrote one user.

Was he arrested in procession of 200,000 class A eggs with intention to supply, at least that’s one crème egg dealer of the street’s, keep up the good work — mark hall (@markhal24231917) February 15, 2023

Another joked, “Did you hand them back or did you and your colleagues eat them?”

Did you hand them back or did you and your colleagues eat them #chiefwiggum — Dundeevibe. (@DannyCussick) February 14, 2023

Regarding the theft, prosecutor Owen Beale told Kidderminster magistrates court that Pool had done a lot of planning for making off with the chocolate.

Beale added that Pool, who was a self-employed ground worker, had used a tractor unit which had been stolen in the Yorkshire area last year, to tow away the chocolate, eventually reaching the northbound M42. He stopped when he saw the police following him and surrendered to them.

The 32-year-old had been convicted of handling stolen goods, theft and driving while disqualified in 2019.

West Mercia police later provided an update on the case, stating that Pool had been remanded in custody. He is slated to appear at Shrewsbury Magistrates’ Court on 14 March for his sentencing.

