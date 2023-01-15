UK: Man 'shocked' after discovering A-grade drugs in perfume box, gifted by mother
She and Darren, who both reside in Shildon, County Durham, are perplexed as to how the drugs ended up in the box. Dad of one and education mentor Darren said: 'I was gobsmacked'
Durham: When a dad unwrapped a present from his mother, he was shocked to discover a bag of Class A drugs inside the packaging of cologne.
When 31-year-old Darren Swankie opened the late Christmas present and saw a package of his favourite fragrance, he was overjoyed.
But when he cracked up the package, he found a bag filled with white powder.
Mom Gail paid £48.99 for what she believed to be Paco Rabanne 1 Million Lucky at a Savers store.
She and Darren, who both reside in Shildon, County Durham, are perplexed as to how the drugs ended up in the box.
Dad of one and education mentor Darren said: “I was gobsmacked”.
When I opened it, even though it appeared to be legitimate, I immediately sensed a problem.
Tragic results could have resulted from giving it to a youngster.
Darren has notified Durham Police as well as the store from where it was bought. While the investigation is underway.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
UK: 6-yr-old girl killed as tree falls on her, local civic body to pay £280,000 in fine
Ella's distraught parents appeared in hearing via video connection at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. They spoke to the court about how they anticipated their daughter to be safe when they dropped her off at the school gates that morning
UK: 3 female guards get jail term over 'affair' with inmates
Gavan was sentenced to eight months in prison in December after she reportedly smuggled a phone for her lover Alex Coxon, 25, so she could send him Snapchat photos of herself
Afghan's 21-yr-old refugee kills youth in English town after scuffle over e-scooter
According to the prosecutor Nic Lobbenberg, incident occurred when the deceased was ‘chilling’ with a friend named James Medway before Medway got into a fight with Abdulrahimzai over a borrowed e-scooter