UK: Man 'shocked' after discovering A-grade drugs in perfume box, gifted by mother

Durham: When a dad unwrapped a present from his mother, he was shocked to discover a bag of Class A drugs inside the packaging of cologne.

When 31-year-old Darren Swankie opened the late Christmas present and saw a package of his favourite fragrance, he was overjoyed.

But when he cracked up the package, he found a bag filled with white powder.

Mom Gail paid £48.99 for what she believed to be Paco Rabanne 1 Million Lucky at a Savers store.

She and Darren, who both reside in Shildon, County Durham, are perplexed as to how the drugs ended up in the box.

Dad of one and education mentor Darren said: “I was gobsmacked”.

When I opened it, even though it appeared to be legitimate, I immediately sensed a problem.

Tragic results could have resulted from giving it to a youngster.

Darren has notified Durham Police as well as the store from where it was bought. While the investigation is underway.

