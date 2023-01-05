UK: Man gets life sentence for killing ex after break-up over 'age-gap'

Nottinghamshire (UK): A bitter ex rode 17 miles by bicycle to the rural cottage of a mother-of-three before fatally stabbing her because she broke up with him due to ‘age gap’.

Following the assault on Clair Ablewhite (47), John Jessop (26), rode back to his hometown in Newark of Nottinghamshire.

As per the reports, the incident occurred on February 25, 2022. Jessop was arrested months later after which he was put on a trial at Nottingham Crown Court where the judge sentenced him for life on Wednesday.

Clair was found dead, a day after the attack, by her father when he went to her cottage in the village of Colston Bassett on after a friend expressed concern about her well-being.

Investigators told Jessop at that time, was enjoying a pint with friends at a pub.

Police reports says, Clair, a professional dog walker, was discovered dead in her pyjamas, and the only information available to detectives at the time was grainy CCTV of a man wearing a hoody, which was provided by her neighbour.

The only evident was a bloody shoeprint, no evidence of a murder weapon or DNA, cops told media.

Officers, however, later came across Clair’s phone from a stream nearby which gave them access to messages that revealed Clair had been using a dating site and had long chats with Jessop.

Insp Mel Crutchley of Nottingham Police explained the importance of the CCTV footage during the trials at Nottingham Crown Court.

“Jessop had been in an intimate relationship with Clair from September 2021 which had ended on February 19, 2022, mainly due to concern over the age difference,” said the detective, adding that it was also evident from the chats that he had been at Clair’s house multiple times during the six weeks she had resided there.

The detective also thanked the neighbor of Clair who reportedly travelled from France only to check the CCTV footage. This was the same footage in which investigators first spotted the killer in a hoodie.

The detective told media that Jessop showed no remorse for what he did to Clair throughout the investigation.

“He consistently provided ‘no comment’ in interview and offered up no apology,” the detective told media.

As per court document pleaded guilty to murder at a previous hearing and was sentenced on Wednesday.

Nottingham Crown Court was told that he stabbed Clair with a knife after relentlessly punching her which eventually led to her ‘tragic’ death.

