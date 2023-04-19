UK man extradited over 30-years-old war crimes in Croatia

London: In connection with alleged war crimes that allegedly occurred more than 30 years ago, a man has been extradited from the UK to Croatia.

According to Derbyshire Police, Croatian authorities issued an international arrest warrant for Milenko Maric in 2001 for “crimes against humanity.”

At Westminster Magistrates’ Court, the 63-year-old, who was residing in Derby, was given the go-ahead to be extradited in September 2022.

The extradition, according to the police, happened on April 5.

Between 1991 and 1995, the Balkans war claimed more than 100,000 lives.

Maric, a Serbian, is charged with belonging to a militia organisation that allegedly forcibly removed and attacked many residents of non-Serbian ancestry from Croatia’s Baranya region in August and September 1991.

“We continue to work with law enforcement partners nationally and internationally to remove dangerous offenders and ensure people are brought to justice,” temporary sergeant Sarah Baker of Derbyshire Police’s international liaison branch said.

