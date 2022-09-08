A popular job search website CV-Library carried out a display poking fun at Rishi for being defeated by his party colleague Liz Truss on Monday

Known for its sharp takes on current issues, British humour never fails to give giggles. Moreover, how do we expect things to stay calm in a comic manner when the country has undergone such a major transformation of electing its news leader.

Days after, Conservative Party leader Liz Truss was formally appointed as Britain’s new Prime Minister by Queen Elizabeth II, social media was quick enough to take a jibe at Rishi Sunak, who lost the race.

Now, a popular job search website CV-Library carried out a display poking fun at Rishi for being defeated by his party colleague Liz Truss on Monday.

The picture, which is making rounds on the internet, was posted by a Twitter user. While sharing the hilarious picture, the user wrote in the caption, “A job site ad! Only Brits can do this!” and ended with two laughing emoticons.

The sarcastic picture shows that the job search site has put an advertisement with Rishi’s picture, next to the bold text that read, “Didn’t get the job? We’ve got jobs for everyone. Find one that works for you.” The picture of the campaign has taken the internet by storm with many re-sharing it.

Another Twitter user re-shared the post and wrote, “Ouch!! British humour remains as savage as ever!”

Ouch!! The British humour remains as savage as ever! https://t.co/hKUByCynnB — smriti sharma (@Sharma21Smriti) September 7, 2022



Now, the hilarious picture has prompted several users to acknowledge it. Garnering innumerable attention, the comments section of the post is flooded with responses, and on the other hand, it has even sparked a meme fest. Several users praised the job search company for its humour. One user commented, “Whoever put this together deserves a raise.”



Another wrote, “Today, CV Library (Recruitment Firm) went round Parliament Square with this reactive digital AD after Rishi Sunak lost the UK PM Race to Liz Truss. I love it.”

Today, CV Library (Recruitment Firm) went round Parliament Square with this reactive digital AD after Rishi Sunak lost the UK PM Race to Liz Truss 🇬🇧 I love ittttt 🤣👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CWYSlfek2O — Blessing | Marketing Babe 👩🏾‍💻 (@_BlessingMarie) September 5, 2022



Earlier, the job search company took a jibe at former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Taking to their Twitter account a few months back, alongside a back-facing picture of Johnson, they wrote, “There’s something exciting about a fresh start and a new beginning! There are exciting opportunities waiting for you whenever you’re ready to start your search.”

There’s something exciting about a fresh start and a new beginning! There are exciting opportunities waiting for you whenever you’re ready to start your search.https://t.co/KClSbIdzt6 pic.twitter.com/nk6rIDBM8L — CV-Library (@CVLibrary) July 7, 2022



This isn’t the first time that Rishi is being trolled. Earlier, he was trolled for spelling the word “campaign” incorrectly in his banner exhibited at the time of his first television debate to pitch for the next UK Prime Minister post.

