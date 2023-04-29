UK: Indian-origin crime gang boss jailed for drug smuggling, money laundering
Raj Singh, 45, from Surrey in south-east England ran an organised crime group and regularly worked together with Waqas Iqbal, 41, to buy and sell Class A drugs and firearms
A crime gang boss of Indian-origin is serving an eight-year-10-month prison sentence after admitting to drug smuggling and money laundering charges in a court in the UK.
Raj Singh, 45, from Surrey in south-east England ran an organised crime group and regularly worked together with Waqas Iqbal, 41, to buy and sell Class A drugs and firearms, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said.
The duo also planned to launder money and send ketamine to Canada. In February, Singh, whose full name is Rajinder Singh Bassi, pleaded guilty to charges of supplying Class A banned substance cocaine, conspiracy to supply Class B banned substance ketamine and money laundering at the Guildford Crown Court.
Related Articles
He also admitted to assault in a separate matter, when he was involved in a pub fight in which he kicked a police officer’s leg as she tried to restrain him.
His sentence includes 16 months for causing actual bodily harm to the officer, who required significant rehabilitation on her knee and cannot return to frontline policing due to the injuries.
The NCA revealed details of the case this week after Iqbal was sentenced to 12 years in prison at the same court in southern England on Friday after he admitted conspiracy to import Class A drugs, conspiracy to transfer a prohibited weapon and money laundering.
“Though Iqbal and Singh operated within the London area they had criminal connections in multiple countries within mainland Europe and further afield,” said Dean Wallbank, NCA operations manager.
“Like other high-end dealers, Iqbal and Singh are toxic and responsible for causing very serious levels of harm to society. They didn’t care what bloodshed the guns and drugs led to, just as long as they made money. Protecting the public from the threats of Class A drugs and firearms is a priority for the NCA,” he said.
The NCA caught the duo after intercepting their messages to buy and supply Class A drugs and guns on the encrypted communications platform EncroChat.
They were not known by their real names on EncroChat but by ‘handles’, with Singh as Salmonagent and Iqbal as Ghostshooter. The crucial phone evidence also showed the pair conspiring on firearms details.
The duo was held as part of the NCA-led Operation Venetic, the UK response to the takedown of EncroChat in 2020 after the messages between Singh and Iqbal revealed how significant their offending was.
(With inputs from PTI)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Delhi: AAP MLA convicted of assaulting school principal
Besides MLA Abdul Rehman, additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal also convicted his wife Asma in the case, saying the prosecution successfully proved its case, beyond reasonable doubts
US Supreme Court to decide on access to mifepristone: What's at stake and what could happen next
At issue is the availability of mifepristone, part of a two-drug regimen that now accounts for more than half of the abortions in the United States. More than 5 million women have used mifepristone to terminate their pregnancies in the United States, and dozens of other countries have approved it
US Supreme Court to decide legality of govt officials blocking critics on Twitter, Facebook
A bench of Supreme Court justices will decide whether the Constitution’s First Amendment Act bars government officials from blocking their critics on social media. The case involves the question of free speech, the Supreme Court thinks