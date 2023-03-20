UK hospitals working with archaic X-RAY machines, some dating back nearly 40 years
The study revealed four out of ten hospitals are still using at least one of the 541 outdated X-ray, CT, and MRI machines. Over three years, repair costs have exceeded £20 million
London: A shocking study reveals that hospitals are still using X-RAY machines from the 1980s and that its repairing is costed the government £20m in just three years.
Despite regulations stating that they should all be updated every ten years, the machines are among the hundreds of other scanners that are believed to be decades old.
The study revealed four out of ten hospitals are still using at least one of the 541 outdated X-ray, CT, and MRI machines. Over three years, repair costs have exceeded £20 million.
Even a 37-year-old X-ray machine used by Bedfordshire Hospitals was singled out in the research carried out by the opposition – Liberal Democratic party.
“It is incomprehensible that NHS staff must depend on scan findings from 20-plus-year-old hospital scanners,” said to Liberal Democratic leader Ed Davey.
In some instances, it’s possible that the machinery was created before they were even born.
“The potential for error from poor quality machines doesn’t bear thinking about.”
When asked for a comment, the officials of the Department of health insisted that they are in investing huge amounts in the betterment of the failing NHS.
