UK: High on three quarters of Famous Grouse, man gets six month jail for grabbing air hostess by the neck

London (UK): An intoxicated EasyJet passenger who grabbed a flight attendant by the throat after she reprimanded him for climbing over two passengers on a journey to Malta for his 50th birthday has been sentenced to six months in prison.

On March 28 of last year, Colin Smith, 51, drank three-quarters of a bottle of The Famous Grouse duty-free whisky before the trip from Manchester.

After being forced to sit down again when the crane operator attempted to use the restroom while the seatbelt signs were on, flight attendant Carley Griffith was assaulted by the crane operator, according to testimony given in court.

He was shoved back and knocked over by Miss Griffith after she managed to extricate herself from his hold.

Hayley Whitehand, Smith’s terrified long-term partner, told employees, “I told him he shouldn’t drink whisky,” as Smith was being held and then brought off the flight by police.

After consuming the majority of a bottle of whisky, he admitted to strangling the hostess when he was subsequently apprehended in the UK. He also told authorities that he was “nine out of 10” intoxicated.

After confessing to being intoxicated on an aircraft and assault by beating, Smith has now been given a six-month prison sentence.

“This event occurred on board a flight full of tourists, which further increases the gravity of your acts,” Judge Tina Landale told Smith.

“Your intoxication was tremendous; it was to the point where it was said you were in a trance-like state. The other passengers believed you were sick,” said the judge.

The most dangerous stage for both crew and passengers was where this attack took place. This is a really serious situation, and the incident must have instilled great dread among the nearby passengers and employees, she asserted.

“You engaged in repeated, consistent behaviour that is wholly wrong when directed at someone who is merely performing their duty. Due to the unusual circumstances surrounding your offence, a deterrent sentence is necessary. All passengers on an aircraft have a specific responsibility to behave properly and safely,” she added.

In a statement, the air hostess said: “I was angry and anxious following what happened on the flight. At first, I did not want to return to work because I was afraid of repeat assaults.”

Defense attorney Collette Renton claimed in mitigation that her client’s memory and recollection of the occurrence were “fragmented” and that her client’s dread of flying contributed to his heavy drinking.

She continued, “The defendant is in an extraordinary situation as he has three caring obligations.

“He takes care of his stepmother, a 73-year-old woman who recently lost her husband and requires care for later-stage Alzheimer’s,” he said.

The defendant is also responsible for his partner, who has mental health problems.

He also looks for his step-daughter, who has a number of complicated care needs, on top of all that.

This incident happened as the pair was travelling to one of the few respite excursions they take together and one of the first ones since the Covid epidemic, the court was informed.

“It is maybe good that this incident occurred at the conclusion of the flight so that he could be removed from the aeroplane shortly after,” he said.

The holiday was a lengthy pre-arranged break in caring responsibilities for one week to celebrate the defendant’s 50th birthday.

“He does, however, apologise for the trouble he has caused,” said the defense council.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.