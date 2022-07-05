UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, Health Secretary Sajid Javid quit citing Boris Johnson's leadership
Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced their resignation on Twitter
New Delhi: UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have resigned citing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership.
Rishi Sunak tweeted saying, "The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."
The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.
I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.
My letter to the Prime Minister below. pic.twitter.com/vZ1APB1ik1
— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 5, 2022
Meanwhile, Health Secretary Sajid Javid also took to Twitter to announce his resignation.
Sajid said," I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care. It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience."
I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.
It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience. pic.twitter.com/d5RBFGPqXp
— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 5, 2022
