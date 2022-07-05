World

UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, Health Secretary Sajid Javid quit citing Boris Johnson's leadership

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced their resignation on Twitter

FP Staff July 05, 2022 23:14:58 IST
File image of Rishi. News18

New Delhi: UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have resigned citing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership.

Rishi Sunak tweeted saying, "The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Sajid Javid also took to Twitter to announce his resignation.

Sajid said," I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care. It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience."

Updated Date: July 05, 2022 23:17:03 IST

