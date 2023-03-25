London: The eight pallbearers who carried Late Queen Elizabeth’s casket during her funeral received special honor for their ‘personal support’ to the monarch.

The troops from the King’s Company (then Queen’s), 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, who were chosen to be pallbearers, received the silver Royal Victorian Medal.

As part of a unique set of Demise awards, they were designated as the recipients of honours under the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) in recognition of their service to the Queen.

According to reports, the King bestows RVO presents to who have personally supported the monarch or the Royal Family.

Millions of people witnessed the funeral last September as Lance Sergeants Alex Turner, Lance Corporal Tony Flynn, Elias Orlowski, Fletcher Cox, James Patterson, Lance Sergeant Ryan Griffiths, Luke Simpson, and David Sanderson carried the coffin.

The Queen, who was the reigning monarch at the time, served as the company commander and conducted a personal evaluation of the company once every ten years.

Angela Kelly, the Queen’s closest advisor, and the pallbearers who carried the monarch’s casket during her time of rest in Edinburgh are also acknowledged in the list of special honours.

Kelly served as the Queen’s personal aide, advisor, and curator for more than 25 years before being appointed a Commander of the RVO.

She was reportedly a member of the Queen’s “HMS Bubble” isolation squad during the COVID lockdown.

