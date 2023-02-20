UK: Domestic abuse is same as terrorism, says Rishi Sunak; asks police to use electronic tags on suspects

London: In an effort to monitor domestic abusers more closely, the UK cops will use electronic tags on the suspects.

As per reports, the government has issued strict instructions to the police agencies who will be forced to see violence against women and girls as a national threat that must be addressed on a par with terrorism.

Furthermore, these domestic abusers will also be added in the violent sex offenders’ register, reports claim.

The government has allocated up to £8.4 million in spending over two years for victim support programmes.

According to Home Office figures, domestic abuse affected about 2.4 million people in England and Wales in the previous year, and it’s thought to be a factor in about one in five homicides.

In announcing the plans, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated that police forces have made combating violence against women and girls a “priority.”

He also stated that tougher management of offenders will aid in “preventing more of these crimes from happening in the first place, and bringing more perpetrators to justice.”

He declared, “No woman or girl should ever feel unsafe in her home or neighbourhood, and I am committed to put a stop to these heinous atrocities.

According to the government’s plans, the legislation will be altered to require that probation, prison, and police services oversee offenders who receive a sentence of at least a year or a suspended term for using coercive or

controlling behaviour, putting the crime on par with physical assault.

Three regions of the UK are testing new civil orders that might involve electronically tagging abusers and forcing them to attend behaviour modification programmes.

Additionally, the Ask for Ani codeword scheme will continue to be tested at Jobcentres around the nation. This programme enables abuse victims or those at danger of abuse to covertly signal their need for assistance.

In pharmacies, the scheme was first introduced in 2021.

As part of a new strategic policing directive released by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, violence against women and girls is now officially recognised as a national threat.

As a result of the move, police agencies must treat the problem on par with serious and organised crime, terrorism, and child sexual abuse.

Reportedly, the Home Office will also create a new digital tool to assist police officers in identifying potential offenders, even those who have not been found guilty.

