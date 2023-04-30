UK 'bans' terrorists from keeping over two boxes of books in prison
About 200 people who are currently lodged in UK prisons and have been found guilty of terrorism are only permitted to bring two medium-sized boxes of books that cannot weigh more than 15kg
In a bid to ban terrorists from ‘hoarding’, the United Kingdom has introduced new restrictions on the number of books that convicted terrorists can keep in their cells.
The new rules also forbid ‘terrorists’ from playing a “leading role” in religious services.
About 200 people who are currently lodged in UK prisons and have been found guilty of terrorism are only permitted to bring two medium-sized boxes of books that cannot weigh more than 15kg.
Books can be ordered from authorised shops, picked up at prison libraries, or sent to inmates by friends and family.
The administration backed the changes by citing a recent incident in which a convicted terrorist had 200 books in his cell, as evidence that the change would make it simpler for prison staff to check for banned content.
It comes in response to a report from 2022 that expressed worry about radicalization and Islamist gangs inside prisons.
The restrictions, according to the new Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, will prevent terrorists from pushing “their own sinister agenda.”
However, there are worries about extremist content being cloaked in books that have already been approved or having their covers changed to hide it.
The High Court declared a previous blanket prohibition on prisoners receiving books from individuals outside of prison to be illegal in 2014, less than a year after it had been enacted.
