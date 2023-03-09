UK announces sanctions against ‘global violators of women’s rights’

London: The United Kingdom has announced a package of sanctions against what they described as “global violators of women’s rights” based in Iran, Syria, the Central African Republic and South Sudan.

The asset freezes and ban on travel were introduced on International Women’s Day, applying to four individuals, including military figures accused of overseeing rape. An Iranian government institution was also sanctioned. The move also sanctions Iranian institutions responsible for enforcing mandatory dress codes for women “with unreasonable force.”

“These sanctions send a clear message that the perpetrators of abhorrent gender-based violence must be held accountable,” British foreign minister James Cleverly said in an emailed statement.

“We are increasing our efforts to stand up for women and girls, and will use all the tools at our disposal to tackle the inequalities which remain,” Cleverly said.

The sanctions came alongside the publication of the UK government’s ‘Women and Girls Strategy’ setting out their plans to tackle gender inequality worldwide.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced the measures during a visit to Sierra Leone, where he is meeting women MPs instrumental in passing reforms to support gender equality.

Cleverly currently in Sierra Leone, is visiting his mother’s hometown of Bo “to see how UK-funded projects are helping women and girls.”

The sanctions build on a previous wave announced in December, which included 18 designations targeting individuals accused of being involved in abuses of human rights, six of which were related to sexual violence.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.