UK announces sanctions against ‘global violators of women’s rights’
The sanctions came alongside the publication of the UK government's ‘Women and Girls Strategy’ setting out their plans to tackle gender inequality worldwide. The asset freezes and ban on travel applied to four individuals, including military figures accused of overseeing rape
London: The United Kingdom has announced a package of sanctions against what they described as “global violators of women’s rights” based in Iran, Syria, the Central African Republic and South Sudan.
The asset freezes and ban on travel were introduced on International Women’s Day, applying to four individuals, including military figures accused of overseeing rape. An Iranian government institution was also sanctioned. The move also sanctions Iranian institutions responsible for enforcing mandatory dress codes for women “with unreasonable force.”
“These sanctions send a clear message that the perpetrators of abhorrent gender-based violence must be held accountable,” British foreign minister James Cleverly said in an emailed statement.
“We are increasing our efforts to stand up for women and girls, and will use all the tools at our disposal to tackle the inequalities which remain,” Cleverly said.
The sanctions came alongside the publication of the UK government’s ‘Women and Girls Strategy’ setting out their plans to tackle gender inequality worldwide.
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced the measures during a visit to Sierra Leone, where he is meeting women MPs instrumental in passing reforms to support gender equality.
Cleverly currently in Sierra Leone, is visiting his mother’s hometown of Bo “to see how UK-funded projects are helping women and girls.”
The sanctions build on a previous wave announced in December, which included 18 designations targeting individuals accused of being involved in abuses of human rights, six of which were related to sexual violence.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Authorities arrest 4 people linked to poisoning schoolgirls in Iran
Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi also called on Tehran's police force to look into any inappropriate treatment of the woman who was seen being attacked in the video
Women comprise 40% of boards at top UK companies for first time in a decade
Leadership roles for women in UK have increased by almost 3 per cent to hit the target three years ahead of plan. For several policymakers and investors, improving boardroom diversity has become a focus area for better workplace dynamics
No more ‘child marriages’ in England, Wales as age of consent raised to 18 years
Natasha Rattu, Director of Karma Nirvana (a member of the Girls Not Brides Coalition), said the change to the legislation is a huge victory for survivors and is a huge step forward in tackling the issue of abuse