UK: 3 football fans arrested for racial slur during Liverpool Chelsea game

Manchester: Three men were detained for allegedly screaming homophobic slurs during Saturday’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield, agencies reported.

While two arrests were made outside the stadium on Anfield Road, one came within the building. All incidents were separate, Merseyside Police stated on Tuesday.

The men, aged 23, 37, and 49, were detained on suspicion of “homophobic intentional harassment alarm and distress,” according to a statement.

“The 37-year-old has been bailed awaiting further investigations,” the statement continued. “The 23-year-old and 49-year-old will attend a voluntary interview.”

Reportedly, stewards removed 16 individuals for a variety of infractions from the stadium during the Premier League game.

“Merseyside Police will not tolerate hate crime of any sort, and we will bring to court anyone found accountable for engaging in any abusive chanting,” stated Superintendent Paul Sutcliffe, the game’s match commander.

He added that football bans will also be sought against the three suspects in this case if they are prosecuted and found guilty of the crime.

As per reports, an Everton supporter was banned in the last season too after he yelled racial epithets at a Leicester fan.

Following the incident at a match at Goodison Park on November 5, Matthew Gillespie, 32, of Bebington, entered a guilty plea to a racially aggravating public order offence before South Sefton Magistrates Court on Monday.

Apart from the banning order, he was also handed over hefty fines and compensation.

