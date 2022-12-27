Uganda: Father of 102 children from 12 wives quits family expansion due to inflation

Uganda: A Ugandan farmer with 102 children and 568 grandchildren from 12 wives has finally decided to call it quits on family expansion.

Musa Hasahya, 67, has now requested that his wives use birth control so they can afford to purchase food.

‘My income has become increasingly lower over the years due to rising living costs, and my family has grown increasingly larger,’ he explained.

I married one after the other. ‘How can a man be satisfied with just one woman,” Musa asked a reporter.

As per reports, he lives with his family in in Uganda’s capital, Lusaka where Polygamy is legal.

His eldest child is 21 years his senior compared to his youngest wife.

While talking to media, Musa said that he keeps all of his wives in the same house so that he can ‘monitor’ them and keep them from eloping with other men.

‘I’m not having any more children,’ said his youngest wife, Zulaika, mother of 11 of his children. I’m taking the birth control pill because I’ve seen the bad financial situation.’

Mr Hasayha’s farm is home to one-third of his children, who range in age from six to 51.

