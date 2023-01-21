Nature is known for creating wonderful and extraordinary visions and thanks to social media, we often come across such oddly wonderful visuals from different corners of the world. These images and videos take the internet by storm and leave people awestruck. One such rare phenomenon was recently witnessed in the skies over Turkey’s Bursa. As claimed by the citizens, a strange-looking cloud was formed in the skies which gave an illusion of an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) crashing on Earth. People wasted no time and took pictures and videos of the formation to further circulate them on social media.

As visible in the photos and videos going viral, we can see a red-coloured massive cloud in the sky which gives the impression of a UFO. Clarifying the same, Turkey’s Meteorological Directorate has stated that the phenomenon was a ‘lens or lenticular cloud’ which was formed by strong wind fluctuations over hills and mountains and indicates turbulence shifting downward in the sky. Notably, such clouds can appear in any geographic area with foehn winds.

#Turkey an unusual dawn this morning. Footage of a rare natural phenomenon called #UFO lenticular/spying foehn clouds. 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/Mw9SJx3mAN — ByronJ.Walker™Quotes (@ByronJWalker) January 21, 2023

According to local media, similar visuals were spotted for almost an hour in various districts of Bursa on 19 January 2023.

Social media users have widely circulated videos and pictures of the strange phenomenon and shared their stunned reactions. A user wrote, “A massive lenticular cloud resembling a UFO was spotted over the city of Bursa in Turkey today” while sharing pictures of the cloud.

Another person commented, “#Turkey an unusual dawn this morning. Footage of a rare natural phenomenon called #UFO lenticular/spying foehn clouds.”

“Turkey’s Bursa region witnessed an incredible cloud formation…”, a third user wrote. Some also shared funny reactions like “This is a cinnamon bun formation. Forms with light icing and can lead to Thunder thighs.”

Turkey’s Bursa region witnessed an incredible cloud formation… pic.twitter.com/wOWnRTETHp — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) January 20, 2023

This peculiar lenticular cloud was spotted over the Turkish city of Bursa on January 19, 2023, shifting colors from orange to pink to yellow as the sunrise cascaded across it [read more, video: https://t.co/kLlI5zJqXU] pic.twitter.com/2WUVYsMj1p — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 20, 2023

It’s called a lenticular cloud. https://t.co/YDuFj62B4Y — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) January 21, 2023

Caught this lenticular cloud yesterday morning pic.twitter.com/8zcNhkAs6c — mar (@marraammm_) January 20, 2023

This is a ‘lenticular cloud’ formation in Bursa, Türkiye 🇹🇷. Lenticular clouds are stationary clouds that form mostly in the troposphere, typically in parallel alignment to the wind direction. They are often comparable in appearance to a lens or saucer. pic.twitter.com/hfNP7iAwDB — Hussein Idow Ali (@HusseinidowAli) January 20, 2023

As reported by The Guardian, lenticular clouds are usually formed at heights of between 2,000-5,000 metres and look curved in size with a flying saucer-like appearance.

