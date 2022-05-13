World

UAE's long-ailing leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away at 73

The UAE's Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced a 40-day period of mourning and a three-day suspension of work in all ministries and the private sector beginning Friday

The Associated Press May 13, 2022 16:28:14 IST
UAE's long-ailing leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away at 73

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan walks with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, unseen, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 5 February, 2007, to discuss bilateral relations. AP/File

The United Arab Emirates' long-ailing ruler, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, died Friday, the government's state-run news agency announced in a brief statement. He was 73.

The UAE's Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced a 40-day period of mourning and a three-day suspension of work in all ministries and the private sector beginning Friday, including flags to be flown at half-staff.

He had long ceased having involvement in day-to-day affairs, with his brother, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, seen as the de-factor ruler. There was no immediate announcement about the successor.

Updated Date: May 13, 2022 16:28:14 IST

