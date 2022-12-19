UAE sets deadline for employers on Emiratisation policies; warns companies over false adverts and salary cuts

Abu Dhabi (UAE): In order to support the country’s Emiratization drive, private companies have been warned by UAE authorities not to post false job advertisements, offer unskilled positions, or offer citizens lower salaries.

The government has made it a priority to increase the number of Emirati people working in the private sector.

A government initiative to increase the percentage of UAE citizens in the workforce to 10% in four years requires private companies with more than 50 employees to ensure that 2% of their staff is Emirati by January 1 or face penalties.

On Sunday, the Human Resources Ministry and Emiratisation issued an official resolution on private sector compliance in advertising, compensation, and training.

According to a statement by Wam, the official news agency, companies must not refer to the government’s Emiratisation policies, support, and benefits when advertising jobs for UAE citizens unless they have obtained approval from the Ministry.

Employers must abide

Misleading advertisements, announcements of menial workers, and mention of govt incentives and subsidies are all

prohibited by ministerial resolution number 663 of 2022.

“Expanding Emiratisation in the country necessitates regulation of all aspects,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We are eager to define all parties’ duties and obligations, enact laws to regulate recently observed infringements through increased assessment visits, define necessary measures, and make sure that all parties follow them.”

The use of government assistance and incentive programmes by businesses as well as unauthorised deductions from Emirati employees’ salaries have been outlawed by the authorities.

The new order also encourages private businesses to provide job training and skill upgrades to help Emiratis advance in the workplace.

Paying Emirati employees less than their colleagues was also prohibited by Emiratisation legislation, according to the resolution.

When hiring a UAE national, a company must obtain a work permit from the ministry, sign a contract, pay salaries in accordance with regulations, register UAE nationals, and pay monthly pensions and social security contributions within one month of the employment papers being issued.

If an Emirati employee resigns, the employer must cancel the employee’s work permit and notify authorities.

The resolution outlines Emiratis’ obligations to follow the law, adhere to the terms of the Nafis programme, and report suspicious activity to the ministry.

Authorities have warned against falsifying employee information by acquiring bogus work permits in the names of UAE nationals in order to benefit from the government’s social support incentives.

Prosecutors are looking into a fast food company that recently advertised sandwich maker positions for UAE citizens after users on social media complained that unskilled jobs were being offered to Emiratis.

Employers who do not meet the 2% target by the end of the year will be fined Dh72,000 ($19,602) in January for each Emirati worker they do not hire, the equivalent of Dh6,000 for each month of this year.

In order to meet goals, the government has taken action against businesses that increase employment figures.

Recruiters have reported an increase in interest in hiring UAE nationals in front-facing customer service, retail, hospitality, and health sectors with less than two weeks until penalties begin.

