UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed wants huge Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed has made not one but two plans for the Hindu temple being built in Abu Dhabi.

Zayed’s heartfelt desire is that this temple should not be ordinary but a huge Hindu temple. He wants that all the devotees who come here for worship should go with the temple in their heart. The temple is being built by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. Pujya Brahmaviharidas Swami of the Sanstha informed the media about this.

Brahmavihari Das was in India last days and he informed about this. Brahmavihari Das is the head of the temple to be built in Abu Dhabi. He told that Pramukh Swami Maharaj had visited UAE in April 1997 when he expressed his desire that there should be a huge temple in the capital.

“Even today it is surprising to think that a Hindu temple is being built in Abu Dhabi,” he told the media.

“About a thousand intelligent people told me that it is very difficult to build a stone temple here in Abu Dhabi. But we were relying on the energy we got from Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s prayers in the year 1997 and because of that this dream has come true today,” he added.

In August 2015, the UAE government had provided land for the temple in Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Mohammed was the Crown Prince at that time. He gifted the land for the temple when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited UAE. That was PM Modi’s first UAE visit.

In 2018, representatives of BAPS met Sheikh Mohammed and Modi at the Presidential Palace. PM Modi then reached Abu Dhabi on his second UAE visit. Brahmaviharidas Swami told that this was the day when he realized how big the heart of Sheikh Mohammed was.

He said that when he moved towards PM Modi, he was surprised. They could not understand what would happen. He placed two plans before the Sheikh. The first plan was to worship in a simple temple with idols inside, just like the Hari temple. The second plan was to build a huge stone temple that would contain 10,000 years of Indian art and culture.

When two plans were presented to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, he chose the traditional temple. Initially 13.5 acres of land was fixed for the temple. But later an additional 13.5 acres of land was given which was meant for parking. According to Brahmavihari Das, the temple will be a symbol of love, harmony and tolerance because the foundation of this temple is based on these three things only. The construction work of the temple is going on in Abu Dhabi on 27 acres of land. The pink stone being installed in the temple is about a thousand years old.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.