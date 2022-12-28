UAE extends visa ban on visitors from Pakistan to curb begging problem

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended its visa ban on visitors from Pakistan. The ban has now been extended to 24 cities from the previous figure of 22.

“The UAE imposed restrictions on the people of these cities because of the misstatement of the agents who sent them on visit visas but told them that they were being sent on a work visa,” Adnan Paracha, spokesperson of Pakistan Overseas Employment Association (POEA), was quoted as saying by 24NewsHD.TV.

Paracha informed that fraud by travel agents is responsible for this issue.

“Later, when these people are unable to find employment, they begin to beg in the streets of UAE and are expelled by the government,” he added.

The Pakistani cities on which the UAE has imposed a visa ban are: Abbottabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Quetta, Khoshab, Muzaffargarh, Sargodha, Attock, Dera Ismail Khan, Kasur, Kurram Agency, Nawabshah, Sheikhupura, Bajaur Agency, Hangu, Kohat, Larkana, Para Chinar, Skardu, Chakwal, Hunza, Kotli, Mehmand Agency, Sahiwal, and Sukkur.

Earlier, the UAE had imposed a visa ban on 12 cities of Pakistan. The list was later increased to 22, and now stands at 24.

However, the Pakistan Foreign Office has denied that the UAE has imposed a ban on Pakistanis.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, covered up the claim of Adnan Paracha, and said

that the UAE did not ban or blacklist the issuance of visas to Pakistanis belonging to specific cities.

“We have seen the reports and can confirm that no such ban is in place by UAE for issuance of visas to Pakistani

citizens,” Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

The UAE has also denied that there is a visa ban against visitors from Pakistan.

Last month, the UAE had implemented stricter visa rules for travelers from Pakistan. Under the new rules, Pakistanis with a single name in their passports will not be able to enter the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

