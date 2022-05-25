Two years after George Floyd's murder, Joe Biden to sign executive order on police reform
The White House called the move 'historic' in a press release, but the new executive order does not go as far as the major police reform Biden promised during his election campaign
Washington: Two years after African American George Floyd was murdered by a white police officer in a Minneapolis street, President Joe Biden will on Wednesday sign an executive order further regulating federal law enforcement.
The White House called the move "historic" in a press release, but the new executive order does not go as far as the major police reform Biden promised during his election campaign.
The text provides for the creation of a national register to list all reports, disciplinary procedures and complaints concerning members of federal law enforcement agencies, the administration said.
US states and local authorities, which are endowed with extensive powers in matters of law enforcement, will be "encouraged" to also join the register, and will be able to consult it.
The order also prohibits the use, again at the federal level, of carotid artery strangulation or compression techniques, except in exceptional situations.
It also limits law enforcement's ability to enter a property without due warning, a controversial policy known as "no knock."
The Biden administration will also ask federal law enforcement agencies to expand the use of body cameras during arrests and searches, and to release the images quickly in the event of a fatality.
The decree also states that lethal force should only be used when "necessary," and restricts the use of military equipment during police operations.
The date of the signing is highly symbolic, coming exactly two years after Floyd's death, which triggered huge nationwide demonstrations against racism and police brutality.
Biden will sign the executive order in the presence of members of Floyd's family, families of other victims of police brutality and law enforcement officials, a senior White House official said.
Floyd died of asphyxiation after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for more than nine minutes.
Biden had promised profound police reform on the campaign trail.
While the executive order allows him to bypass the problem of working a bill through Congress, where his Democratic party lacks a sufficient majority, it has a more limited scope and will only apply on the federal level, to the dismay of groups battling racism and police violence.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Joe Biden brushes off Turkey's opposition to Sweden, Finland joining NATO
Acceptance of Sweden and Finland would bring into the alliance two well-equipped, modern militaries on Russia's doorstep, said the US president
US President Joe Biden welcomes Sweden, Finland applications to NATO
The US President emphasized that the accession of Sweden and Finland amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine shows that NATO is still relevant as an allaince
White House lashes out at Jeff Bezos for criticising Joe Biden administration's fiscal, economic policies
White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said that it wasn't surprising that Jeff Bezos' tweet came after US president Joe Biden met with labour organisers, including Amazon employees