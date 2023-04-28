Two US Army helicopters crash during training flight in Alaska

Two US Army attack helicopters crashed during a training flight in Alaska on Thursday. This is the second such incident in less than a month, reported AFP.

The US Army’s 11th Airborne Division stated in a statement that the AH-64 Apache helicopters “crashed today near Healy, Alaska, while returning from a training flight. First responders have arrived. The event is being investigated, and more information will be shared as it becomes available.”

The condition of those involved in the incident was not immediately known.

A similar tragedy occurred in late March when two US Army Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a training trip in Kentucky, killing all nine soldiers on board, reported AFP.

Several other US military aircraft have crashed in recent years, including one involving a Black Hawk that killed two Tennessee National Guardsmen during a training mission in Alabama in February.

Four US Marines were killed last year during NATO drills in Norway when their V-22B Osprey plane crashed, perhaps after hitting a mountain, according to authorities.

In 2021, two US Navy pilots were rescued after their T-45C Goshawk jet crashed in a residential neighbourhood near Fort Worth, Texas, during a training exercise. Before the jet crashed, the pilots ejected.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.