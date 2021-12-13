Two lions at Singapore's Changi airport break free from freight container; trigger alarm among passengers

After the big cats tried to escape, Singapore Airlines called in the Mandai Wildlife Group for help who arrived shortly and tranquilised both the animals

Lions are majestic beasts but you wouldn't want to confront one. And that is exactly what happened in Singapore. Passengers and staff at Singapore's Changi airport were in for a surprise when two lions were spotted roaming around the building.

The incident triggered a mild scare among passengers after the big cats got out of their freight container while they were being transported to an overseas facility. The lions were later shot with a tranquilizer gun and moved out from the airport safely.

As per the Straits Times, the incident occurred on Sunday, 12 December, as the lions tried to break free from their container and at one point, one lion was also seen lying on top of its cage.

After the big cats tried to escape, Singapore Airlines, which was handling the shipment, called in the Mandai Wildlife Group for help. The group, which provides veterinary and carnivore care, arrived shortly and immediately tranquilized both the animals.

A spokesperson from Mandai Wildlife Group, Singapore’s only wildlife facility with facilities to look after large carnivores, said that the lions had to be sedated so they could be transported to their animal quarantine facility in Mandai.

The Wildlife Group is now helping the two cats recover from sedation and is leaving no stone unturned to look after them.

Both, Singapore Airlines and the Mandai Wildlife Group are working in tandem to take care of the big cats. The two lions are being monitored and will remain under the observation of Mandai Wildlife Group until they recover entirely.

While there are no clear reports about which country the lions have arrived from, it is reported that there were seven lions in the shipment that was being transported.

Singapore Airlines stated that the carnivores were within the safety netting which was installed around their container for the entire duration of their journey. The airline also added that its operations were not disrupted due to the incident. Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated regarding the entire incident.

