Two Israelis killed in 'Palestinian terror attack', says government
The shooting came after Israeli forces on Wednesday launched their deadliest West Bank raid in nearly 20 years, which left 11 Palestinians dead and more than 80 with gunshot wounds in Nablus
Two Israelis were killed in a “Palestinian terror attack” on Sunday, an Israeli government statement said after a fatal shooting in West Bank.
The shooting targeted a car on the main thoroughfare through Huwara, a town near Nablus in the northern West Bank.
A joint statement from prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, confirmed “two Israeli civilians were killed in a Palestinian terror attack” after the incident in the northern West Bank, AFP reported.
Israeli media identified the two victims as 16-year-old Yagel Yaniv and 21-year-old Halel Yaniv from the Jewish settlement of Har Bracha, according to a Reuters report.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military said soldiers were “pursuing the terrorists and are blocking the area” around the scene.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident, which came as Israeli and Palestinian security officials met in Jordan to discuss ways of lowering tensions.
The shooting came after Israeli forces on Wednesday launched their deadliest West Bank raid in nearly 20 years, which left 11 Palestinians dead and more than 80 with gunshot wounds in Nablus, AFP reported.
The West Bank is home to about 2.9 million Palestinians as well as an estimated 475,000 Jewish settlers who live in state-approved settlements considered illegal under international law.
