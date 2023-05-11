Two die as gunman opens fire inside Mercedes factory in Germany

Police have confirmed that a shooting at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany has resulted in the deaths of two individuals.

According to local media reports, the incident occurred at around 07:45 local time (05:45 GMT). The suspect has been identified as a 53-year-old man.

In response to the tragedy, Mercedes-Benz released a statement expressing their deep shock and sadness, extending their condolences to the victims, their families, and all personnel at the site.

The company noted that those involved in the shooting were employed by an external service provider.

According to reports, one of the victims succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while the other passed away later in the hospital.

No other individuals were harmed during the incident, and authorities have already apprehended a suspect.

The Stuttgart prosecutor’s office has clarified that the shooting was carried out by a lone perpetrator, with no involvement of individuals outside the factory premises.

The Sindelfingen plant, where Mercedes-Benz manufactures its S-Class luxury model, employs approximately 35,000 individuals.

According to a BBC report, police have assured the public that there is no ongoing threat or danger to the general population.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.