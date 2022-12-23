Two babies die of suffocation under blankets for children, US consumer body recalls 240,000

North Carolina: After two young sisters in North Carolina suffocated to death inside a weighted blanket in April, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled 240,000 of the children’s blankets days before Christmas.

Officials said the sisters, ages 4 and 6, died of asphyxia after becoming entrapped in The Pillowfort Weighted Blanket, which had a zipper, and suffocating in April 2022.

The children were playing when they became enveloped in the blanket cover, suffocating. Camp Lejeune, a Marine Corps base camp in North Carolina, was the site of the deaths.

As per media reports, the girls died at their family home on the base where their father is a staff sergeant with the 3d Battalion, 6th Marines. No one has been charged in connection with the deaths.

The Consumer and Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Minneapolis-based Target Corporation recalled the weighted blanket, which sold for $40 exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online from December 2018 to September 2022.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued an urgent warning on Twitter, along with the recall number 23-078. ‘Pillowfort weighted blankets; A young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of asphyxiation and death. Two child deaths have been reported. ‘Stop using and get a full refund,’ the post stated.

The blankets are six pounds, 60 inches long, and 40 inches wide, with a removable, waterproof, and washable cover.

Eight patterns and colors—including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, grey, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation, and unicorn pink—were available for the pillows.

People who want a refund can return the blankets by mail or at any Target store, according to the commission.

Along with the blankets, The Life is Good Company’s darkest blue women’s and men’s fleece sweatshirts and shorts were also deemed unsafe by the CPSC due to a violation of the federal flammability standard and consumer burn injuries.

A total of 750 pieces of clothing were recalled.

Four hundred Ortal traditional gas fireplaces – 90 and 110 models – were recalled after it was discovered that they could catch fire if improperly installed. Problems with heat release and ventilation can lead to a fire.

The 3M Scotch Thermal Laminator, TL1302, was also recalled due to a safety feature malfunction that occurs when the laminator overheats, posing another fire hazard.

Approximately, 516,500 are part of the recall, in addition to about 3,560 that were sold in Canada.

