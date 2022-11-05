'Twitter's strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged', says Elon Musk amid massive layoffs

According to a tweet from Elon Musk, ‘Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged’.

Again, to be crystal clear, Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged. In fact, we have actually seen hateful speech at times this week decline *below* our prior norms, contrary to what you may read in the press. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

Amid massive layoffs at Twitter across the world, Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk on Saturday justified the move, saying there was "no choice" when the company was losing millions of dollars daily.

The company posted a net loss of $270 million in the second quarter ended 30 June, 2022 compared to a profit of $66 million in the same period a year ago.

"Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day," Musk tweeted.

"Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required," he added.

Musk also added that Twitter saw hateful speech decline below prior norms this week, contrary to what the press reported.

Twitter's head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth also listed facts about where the company's Trust and Safety and moderation capacity stands today.

Here are the facts about where Twitter’s Trust & Safety and moderation capacity stands today: tl;dr: While we said goodbye to incredibly talented friends and colleagues yesterday, our core moderation capabilities remain in place. — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) November 4, 2022

Twitter's roughly 7,500 employees have been expecting layoffs since Musk took the helm of the company. After he completed the acquisition of Twitter, Musk ousted CEO Parag Agrawal, legal executive Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett.

He also removed the company's board of directors and installed himself as the sole board member.

