Elon Musk Turns Cupid? Users call on Musk to make a Twitter dating app that uses AI to make matches

Imagine a dating app that had Elon Musk at the helm of things. The Twitter CEO is being urged by Twitter users to create a dating application named ‘Twinder’ that uses AI to ‘safeguard humanity from extinction.’ This concept emerged when Musk responded with ‘population collapse’ to a tweet highlighting the declining fertility rates in Nordic nations.

The proposed dating app, considered by the CEO of Twitter as a fascinating suggestion, would use AI algorithms to facilitate compatible matches rather than relying on people swiping randomly. Twitter users proposed a service that would utilize AI-powered Twitter accounts to analyze posts, comments, and likes, seeking users with similar behaviours and interests.

Elon Musk to turn Cupid?

This suggestion gained significant attention on the platform, with the Twitter thread garnering over two million views and hundreds of comments. Some individuals even shared their own stories of meeting their partners on Twitter.

The idea for the dating app originated from Steven Mark Ryan, a content creator known for his YouTube videos on technology and finance news. In a tweet, Ryan expressed his belief that a Twitter dating app could potentially save humanity from extinction, emphasizing the abundance of opportunities and the all-encompassing nature of the platform.

When Twitter dating app? Might actually save humanity from extinction. Not even joking. Very low hanging fruit. Besides…. the EVERYTHING App, right? p.s. I could make an entire video on how this opt-in app would work and why it would be 10x better than conventional… https://t.co/SEIeBNOSjQ — stevenmarkryan (@stevenmarkryan) May 10, 2023



Kristen Ruby, president of Ruby Media Group and an AI and social media analyst, caught wind of Ryan’s tweet and revealed that she had previously proposed a similar idea in April.

In her tweet, she highlighted Musk’s potential to create an exceptionally intelligent AI dating app based on the vast amount of user data available on Twitter. Ruby firmly believed in the vision and stated that it would be foolish for Musk not to pursue such a venture.

While Musk acknowledged the potential of the idea for hiring purposes, users did not show enthusiasm for this application.

Interesting idea, maybe jobs too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2023

The idea to fuel hiring?

In response to Ryan’s post, one user expressed concerns that if Twitter were used for hiring purposes, people would start monitoring their behaviour, ultimately turning it into another LinkedIn-like platform.

Alongside the discussions about Twinder, people also took the opportunity to share their personal stories of meeting their partners on Twitter. One user, Pope of Muskanity, shared a heartwarming account of meeting his wife on the platform, even including a picture of them on their wedding day.

Twitter is how I’ve met my wife and partner of 5 years, brother Steven. I’m so thankful pic.twitter.com/Dw3qWrGtoc — Pope of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) May 10, 2023

Although it remains uncertain whether Musk will pursue the development of Twinder, it is worth noting that social media platforms have previously ventured into the dating app space, with varying degrees of success.

I think AI should match based on values and personality from your tweets. Then if you find each other attractive you go for it! (remind me of that episode of Black Mirror) — Sameer Mohsin (@Sameer_Mohsin1) May 10, 2023

When social media platforms turn to online dating

Facebook, for example, launched its own dating service in certain countries in 2019, aiming to provide users with a fairytale ending. However, shortly after its introduction, users took to Twitter to share their negative experiences, likening it to Tinder but with even more undesirable interactions.

A Twitter user, with the user handle @danlacewell, humorously commented, “Man, you thought Tinder was full of ratchets, wait till you see Facebook Dating.” One of the notable differences with Facebook Dating is that it allows users to connect without the need for mutual “matching” beforehand.

Contrary to the mutual “matching” system employed by Tinder, Facebook Dating allows users to browse profiles in a familiar card-style format and engage with the ones that pique their interest. This distinction was highlighted by another Twitter user who humorously remarked that the Facebook dating app was “like Tinder, but 5 per cent less annoying.”

