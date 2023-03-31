Twitter to make its algorithm open source on Friday, open for all to see, confirms CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk announced on Friday that Twitter’s algorithm will be made open source on Friday (noon Pacific Time). The statement was made on Twitter by the business tycoon and CEO of Twitter.

Earlier in March, Musk hinted at such a development, adding that the open-source Twitter algorithm would be imperfect at first, “but it will improve rapidly!”

Algorithm goes open source at noon Pacific Time — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2023



Musk has previously stated that making Twitter’s source code available would be “incredibly embarrassing” at first. He also stated last month that Twitter’s source code would be made public within a week.

“Be prepared to be disappointed at first when our algorithm is made open source next week,” Musk had said back then

By making the algorithm open source, most coders would gain access to Twitter’s source code, which they could then improve, change, and share. Although the extent of Twitter’s algorithm open licencing is still unclear.

Musk has advocated for open-sourcing Twitter’s algorithm for a long time before taking the social media company private in a USD 44 million transaction in late 2022.

Our “algorithm” is overly complex & not fully understood internally. People will discover many silly things , but we’ll patch issues as soon as they’re found! We’re developing a simplified approach to serve more compelling tweets, but it’s still a work in progress. That’ll also… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2023

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, according to TechCrunch, hoped for something similar for the business, stating, “Twitter should have been developed as an open and verifiable protocol.”

“He also shared that same idea with Musk via text messages — this was revealed during the legal discovery process related to Musk’s litigation against Twitter when he attempted to back out of the deal.” According to the story, Dorsey stated in the messages that Twitter should be built on an “open source protocol, funded by a foundation,” to which Musk responded, “super interesting idea.”

Open-sourcing the algorithm would essentially give most developers access to Twitter’s source code, who could then enhance, modify and distribute the code. The details about the degree to which Twitter algorithm will be made open source, however, is still unknown.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.