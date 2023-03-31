Twitter to make its algorithm open source on Friday, open for all to see, confirms CEO Elon Musk
Twitter CEO Elon Musk had announced earlier that Twitter's algorithm would be made open source for all to see how recommendations and feeds work. Earlier today, Musk announced that he would open source Twitter's algorithm by Friday Noon, Pacific Time
Elon Musk announced on Friday that Twitter’s algorithm will be made open source on Friday (noon Pacific Time). The statement was made on Twitter by the business tycoon and CEO of Twitter.
Earlier in March, Musk hinted at such a development, adding that the open-source Twitter algorithm would be imperfect at first, “but it will improve rapidly!”
Algorithm goes open source at noon Pacific Time
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2023
Musk has previously stated that making Twitter’s source code available would be “incredibly embarrassing” at first. He also stated last month that Twitter’s source code would be made public within a week.
“Be prepared to be disappointed at first when our algorithm is made open source next week,” Musk had said back then
By making the algorithm open source, most coders would gain access to Twitter’s source code, which they could then improve, change, and share. Although the extent of Twitter’s algorithm open licencing is still unclear.
Musk has advocated for open-sourcing Twitter’s algorithm for a long time before taking the social media company private in a USD 44 million transaction in late 2022.
Our “algorithm” is overly complex & not fully understood internally. People will discover many silly things , but we’ll patch issues as soon as they’re found!
We’re developing a simplified approach to serve more compelling tweets, but it’s still a work in progress. That’ll also…
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2023
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, according to TechCrunch, hoped for something similar for the business, stating, “Twitter should have been developed as an open and verifiable protocol.”
“He also shared that same idea with Musk via text messages — this was revealed during the legal discovery process related to Musk’s litigation against Twitter when he attempted to back out of the deal.” According to the story, Dorsey stated in the messages that Twitter should be built on an “open source protocol, funded by a foundation,” to which Musk responded, “super interesting idea.”
Open-sourcing the algorithm would essentially give most developers access to Twitter’s source code, who could then enhance, modify and distribute the code. The details about the degree to which Twitter algorithm will be made open source, however, is still unknown.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Twitter to only let Twitter Blue subscribers to vote in polls, ‘For You’ tab to only show Blue users
Elon Musk has announced that only Twitter Blue subscribers can vote in polls from now on and that the For You tab on Twitter, will now exclusively feature Twitter Blue subscribers. This change comes just days before legacy verified ticks is done away with.
Why anti-Semitism on Twitter more than doubled since Elon Musk took over
A new research has revealed that since billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media platform has seen a 'surge' in anti-Semitic content. The study showed that a total of 3,25,739 tweets from 1,46,516 accounts were labelled as 'plausibly anti-Semitic' from 1 June 2022 to 9 February 2023
When legacy dies: Twitter will start removing original or ‘legacy’ blue checkmarks from April 1
Elon Musk-led Twitter has announced that starting April 1, the platform will start removing legacy blue ticks from originally verified accounts. Musk plans to amp up Twitter Blue and paid verification programmes, and may increase the price in the future.