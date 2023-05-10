Elon Musk planning to replace 'unreliable' WhatsApp with Twitter 2.0
Elon Musk has announced that Twitter will allow users to call, send encrypted messages, and will add tons of new features, in Twitter 2.0. This news comes just moments after Musk called WhatsApp 'unreliable'.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, made a statement about the upcoming features that will be added to the platform. These features include the addition of the ability to make calls and send encrypted messaging.
Musk had previously mentioned his intentions for “Twitter 2.0 The Everything App” last year. He outlined some of the planned features, such as encrypted direct messages (DMs), long-form tweets, and payment options.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Musk announced that voice and video chat capabilities will soon be introduced. This means that Twitter users will be able to engage in voice and video conversations with others on the platform, regardless of their location, without the need to share phone numbers.
The introduction of the call feature on Twitter will align the micro-blogging platform with other social media applications like Facebook and Instagram, which are owned by Meta. These platforms already offer similar call features.
Elon Musk mentioned that a version of encrypted direct messages will be rolled out on Twitter starting Wednesday. However, it remains unclear whether the call feature will also be encrypted.
In addition to the new features, Twitter recently announced its plan to initiate a cleansing process. This process involves the removal and archiving of accounts that have been inactive for a considerable period, spanning several years.
