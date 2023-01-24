Twitter sued by the Royal Crown in England over non-payment of rent for their London office

Twitter is apparently being sued by the Crown in England for failing to pay the rent of its London headquarters. Twitter’s England HQ is located in Air Street, Piccadilly Circus in central London a property that is owned by the Royal Family’s Crown Estate,

Crown Estate holds a bunch of properties for the British monarch, in this case, King Charles III and manages them on their behalf. Crown Estate has filed a claim against Twitter in the high court in the capital last week, alleging that rent for the property has not been paid in months.

Crown Estate owns and manages a property portfolio worth £15.6bn, including 241 locations in central London.

According to the Crown Estate spokesperson, the legal action follows previous contact with Twitter regarding the rental arrears on its office space at 20 Air Street, London. Discussions between the companies are ongoing, the spokesperson added.

Twitter currently faces at least one other lawsuit over unpaid rent. A commercial landlord is suing Twitter for breach of contract after the company allegedly failed to pay rent for one of its offices in San Francisco. Musk has stopped paying the rent of its second office space, located at 650 California Street. Interestingly there haven’t been any lawsuits against Twitter over their main headquarters at Market Street.

Leaked communications from Twitter have shown that Elon Musk had ceased paying rent on the company’s offices throughout the world, including its headquarters, and had instructed staff members not to pay business vendors in an apparent effort to save expenses.

After firing more than half of all people who worked at Twitter, a significant portion of which consisted of the developers and sales teams, Twitter’s ad revenue fell by about 40 per cent this year. More than 500 clients have paused their ad spends on the platform, which includes over half of the platform’s top 100 advertisers.

