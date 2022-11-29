Twitter searches for China COVID-19 protests bombarded by spam, porn
For the past few days, searches in Chinese for major protest hotspots, including Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, and Guangzhou, show a nonstop stream of solicitations, images of scantily clad women in suggestive poses and seemingly random word and sentence fragments
Beijing: In what appears to be an attempt by the Chinese government or its allies to wipe out images of the demonstrations, searches for the Covid-related protests in China on Twitter show a flood of spam, pornography and gibberish.
For the past few days, searches in Chinese for major protest hotspots, including Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, and Guangzhou, show a nonstop stream of solicitations, images of scantily clad women in suggestive poses and seemingly random word and sentence fragments, CNN reported.
Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, demonstrations against China’s oppressive zero-COVID policy erupted over the weekend and have flared up.
Protesters have been demanding freedom and democracy, while the Universities in Nanjing, Chengdu, Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus was first detected, are among other places where people are seen raising their voices against the excesses of the Communist Party regime.
Recently, a deadly fire claimed the lives of 10 people and left nine injured in Urumqi, the capital of the far-western region of Xinjiang, which further triggered the protest. Locals alleged that the lockdown hampered the rescue operations. However, authorities denied the claim.
