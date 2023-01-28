Twitter says users can soon appeal for account suspension from 1 February

New Delhi: Twitter users will soon be able to appeal for suspension of accounts engaging in threatening violence and targeted harassment.

The social media company on Tuesday said that from 1 February onwards the users will be able to appeal account suspensions and be evaluated under its new criteria for reinstatement, Reuters reported.

The criteria for appealing suspension would be severe policy violations like engaging in illegal activities, posting illicit content, threatening people with violence and harm, and targeted harassment of other users.

However, the platform said, it would now take less severe action than suspending the accounts. It would limit the reach of the tweets that violate policies or ask the handles to remove them before they continue using their accounts again.

In December 2022, Twitter took down the accounts of several tech journalists who reported on Twitter’s suspension of a handle that shared publicly available data on Elon Musk’s flight movement, according to the Guardian.

The journalists had underscored the dissonance between Musk’s often repeated commitment to free speech and his decision to suspend any Twitter account he fancied.

The accounts were later restored after the decision drew a lot of criticism.

