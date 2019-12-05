Twitter reacts to viral video of world leaders appearing to mock Donald Trump at NATO event

A video of a group of world leaders at the NATO summit speaking to each other took social media by storm as they seemed to be mocking US president Donald Trump. The video featured Canandian prime minister Justin Trudeau, French president Emmanuel Macron, British prime minister Boris Johnson, Britain’s Princess Anne and Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte.

In the video shared by Canadian broadcaster CBC, Johnson asks Macron: “Is that why he was late?” before Trudeau interjects: “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top,” referring to Trump's lengthy press conferences that happened earlier on that day, reported CNN. "You just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor," Trudeau also appears to say at one point in the video.

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

Eventhough, nobody mentioned his name, Trump himself believes that the leaders were talking about him. As the video went viral, Twitter reacted to it with jokes and memes with many calling it, "Mean girls world leader style."

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

“We don't want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore, and they won't be.” - Trump Promise made, promise broken. https://t.co/BZeQ9K2YNM — Adam Best (@adamcbest) December 4, 2019

This is insane! Is this MeanGirls 3 and has @realDonaldTrump become the new Regina George? https://t.co/st4bwYtsLH — Emilia Taylor (@Emiliataylorxo) December 4, 2019

This kinda cracks me up. Mean girls world leader style https://t.co/WTaC4OU8Jk — Dils 🐣 (@witherthorne) December 4, 2019

Me, watching the world laugh at Donald Trump: pic.twitter.com/AfTA8k0mVO — Fohtohgirl💎 (@fohtohgirl) December 4, 2019

Hoo boy. Our National Embarrassment is not going to be happy with this. He's literally the laughingstock of the leaders of the world. Again. https://t.co/m5UzSiw6Nl — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) December 4, 2019

The fact that Princess Anne is in the midst of this convo cracks me up - J https://t.co/aunpZNGmvP — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) December 4, 2019

That sound you just heard was the last gasping breath of the illusion that global power politics is somehow more sophisticated than your tween daughter's slumber party gossip sesh. https://t.co/Bhzwv98vWM — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) December 4, 2019

We've reached the "even Boris f*king Johnson is laughing at you" stage of the Trump Presidency — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) December 4, 2019

Can’t get over this video, both for the fact that POTUS hates the thought of anyone laughing at him and for the fact that he long used “other countries are laughing at us” as an attack against his predecessors. https://t.co/j2zmF27vBK — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 4, 2019

CBC also shared the video where Trump was asked during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel about Trudeau’s comments and he said, "He's two-faced." Further adding "I find him to be a very nice guy.”

Watch Trump call Trudeau 'two-faced' after after PM's candid comments caught on camera. https://t.co/XWr7lxkKdv pic.twitter.com/BhBEowsqtk — CBC News (@CBCNews) December 4, 2019

Trudeau said that he was referring to Trump's 'impromptu press conference' during informal chat with world leaders that was captured on video. Says reference to 'jaws dropping' among members of president's team was about unscheduled announcement that US hosting next G7 at Camp David.

