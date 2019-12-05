You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Twitter reacts to viral video of world leaders appearing to mock Donald Trump at NATO event

World FP Trending Dec 05, 2019 13:15:18 IST

  • A video of a group of world leaders at the NATO summit talking together took social media by storm as they seem to be mocking US President Donald Trump.

  • The video featured Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Boris Johnson, Princess Anne and Mark Rutte.

  • As the video went viral, Twitter reacted to it with jokes and memes with many calling it, "Mean girls world leader style."

A video of a group of world leaders at the NATO summit speaking to each other took social media by storm as they seemed to be mocking US president Donald Trump. The video featured Canandian prime minister Justin Trudeau, French president Emmanuel Macron, British prime minister Boris Johnson, Britain’s Princess Anne and Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte.

In the video shared by Canadian broadcaster CBC, Johnson asks Macron: “Is that why he was late?” before Trudeau interjects: “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top,” referring to Trump's lengthy press conferences that happened earlier on that day, reported CNN. "You just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor," Trudeau also appears to say at one point in the video.

Eventhough, nobody mentioned his name, Trump himself believes that the leaders were talking about him. As the video went viral, Twitter reacted to it with jokes and memes with many calling it, "Mean girls world leader style."

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

CBC also shared the video where Trump was asked during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel about Trudeau’s comments and he said, "He's two-faced." Further adding "I find him to be a very nice guy.”

Trudeau said that he was referring to Trump's 'impromptu press conference' during informal chat with world leaders that was captured on video. Says reference to 'jaws dropping' among members of president's team was about unscheduled announcement that US hosting next G7 at Camp David.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2019 13:15:18 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

Listen to the latest songs,only on JioSaavn.com