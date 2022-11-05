Twitter layoffs: Sacked employee shares post expressing gratitude toward company; goes viral

The mass firing by Twitter on Friday came as a disheartening moment for around 50 per cent of the total workforce. In an overnight move, the social media company alerted the employees of their job status further cutting off their access to internal systems. While employees from every section including communications, engineering, product, and content curation among others, were affected by the move, it did not break the spirits of a 25-year-old man, who was also among the individuals fired from his job on Friday.

While the news came with disappointment for many employees, 25-year-old Yash Agarwal decided to take it otherwise as he was seen celebrating at his workplace. Stating that it was an “honour and privilege” to be part of the Twitter team, Yash took to the microblogging site and shared a wholesome post.

The former Twitter employee shared a picture of himself with two cushions having Twitter logos and further gave a happy smile to the camera. “Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture”, his caption read with hashtags of #LoveWhereYouWorked and #LoveTwitter.

Just got laid off.

Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture #LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter pic.twitter.com/bVPQxtncIg — Yash Agarwal✨ (@yashagarwalm) November 4, 2022



Since being shared, the post has gone viral and grabbed the attention of many. People took to the comment section and appreciated the young man for his high spirits and a positive mindset. A user wrote, “There’s so much in store for you! You’re meant for great things. Onwards”, while another commented, “Super positive attitude #keepUpTheSpirit all the best.” Reactions also came from some of his colleagues who lauded him for being a good co-worker.

Twitter fires 50 per cent of its workforce: Report

After completing his acquisition last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter and in his first move, fired top officials including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde. Just a week after that, Musk continues to revamp the company by introducing a new moderation policy and bringing subscriptions for the blue tick verification.

Now as the new owner is looking forward to lowering the company’s expenditure and addressing the drop in revenues, the company has reportedly sacked 50 per cent of its employees.

Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022



Taking to Twitter, Musk said, “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.”

