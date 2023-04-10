Twitter labels US radio network NPR, BBC as 'government-funded'

Washington: Following a backlash, Twitter has now changed its stance and renamed the US radio network NPR “government-funded” instead of “state-affiliated media.”

Elon Musk’s social media network has also given that new title to the BBC, which is mostly funded by licence fees paid by British families. According to news reports, the BBC has reached out to Twitter for clarification.

The change happened quietly on Saturday night and comes after the network complained that the term “state-affiliated” was disparaging and inaccurate, according to AFP.

In protest, NPR stopped tweeting. In its updated Twitter bio, NPR’s main account — which has more than 8.8 million followers — invited users to “find us every other place where you read the news.”

Last week, Twitter branded NPR in the same way that it labelled government-owned Chinese and Russian platforms.

NPR CEO John Lansing said the decision by Twitter was “unacceptable” and the radio’s account has remained silent ever since.

Other accounts run by NPR, such as its music and politics handles, did not have the “state-affiliated” specification and have continued to post tweets.

Musk’s move against NPR came just days after Twitter stripped The New York Times of its verified status on the platform, which like NPR, is often accused of left-leaning bias, particularly by US conservatives.

According to Twitter policy, the decisions will deamplify tweets from both companies, limiting their reach on a platform that remains a major communication tool for media outlets, celebrities and officials.

Musk has for years expressed a deep disdain for the news media and in recent weeks installed an automatic response of a poop emoji to emails sent to the site’s main press address.

But on Thursday, NPR said Musk had signaled in a series of emails that the relabeling may not have been “accurate” and that Twitter would look further into the matter.

“The operating principle at Twitter is simply fair and equal treatment, so if we label non-US accounts as government, then we should do the same for the US, but it sounds like that might not be accurate here,” Musk wrote to NPR.

NPR, one of America’s most respected news outlets, told AFP less than one percent of its operational budget comes from federal sources.

According to NPR’s website, the majority of its funding comes from fees paid by member stations across the country, which are supported by individual donations and government subsidies.

With inputs from agencies

