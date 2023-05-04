Tech Layoffs: Twitter headcount down to 1000 from 8000 last year as more people get laid off

Elon Musk, in a recent interview, revealed that Twitter is down to 1500 employees, versus the 8000+ people who were there when he took over Twitter. However, after a recent spate of terminations, insiders at Twitter have revealed that the social media platform has just about 1000 employees.

According to two sources familiar with the firm, the headcount is “much lower” than the 1,500 employees CEO Elon Musk informed BBC News remained on staff, especially when remaining contract workers are excluded. The billionaire did not say if such personnel were included in his total.

According to Business Insider, Twitter’s headcount has shrunk by roughly 90% since Musk took over earlier this year. The report also stated that there are now about 500 engineers left at the company.

According to a former employee, “performance reviews are constant,” with those who remain scurrying to fulfil shifting expectations and put out fires.

According to people acquainted with the situation, regular firings occur after weekly staff reviews with little to no explanation.

“The problem is that the company is going bankrupt unless we cut costs immediately,” Musk told BBC News in April.

“This is not a compassionate or unkind scenario. It’s like if the whole ship sinks then nobody’s got a job,” he said.

Twitter had around 400 employees in 2011, but the social media platform has more than double the daily active users now, according to Hootsuite. According to the social media tool, monetizable daily active users will increase by 16.6% in 2022 to roughly 238 million people.

According to the Times, Musk stated last year that he hoped to amass a billion Twitter users or more over time.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who previously stated that he trusted Musk, has subsequently spoken out over the company’s future and Musk’s leadership. According to The Financial Times, Musk took to competitor Bluesky over the weekend, alleging Musk has not “acted right” since the takeover — while admitting that he built the firm too rapidly and that Twitter could not have thrived as a public company.

Dorsey serves on the Bluesky board. Bluesky was initially a project by Twitter themselves.

