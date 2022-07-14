Twitter experiences brief outage, thousands across globe unable to access feed
This comes in the wake of the company embarking on a legal fight with Elon Musk over his moves to walk away from his $44 billion buyout bid that has roiled the company
New Delhi: Twitter experienced a widespread but seemingly brief outage across the world on Thursday.
Individuals attempting to use the social media platform were met with a message saying “Tweets aren't loading right now. Try again." According to Downdetector, users began reporting the outage around 8 am EDT. About an hour later, the service began to return. By around 12.45 GMT reports of outages to Downdetector were dropping off and users were back on the social media platform joking about the disruption.
It was not clear what caused the outage.
"I've just had my most productive 30 minutes for years. In unrelated news, it seems Twitter went down for 30 minutes," tweeted @joelyagar.
Meanwhile, the Twitter Support handle tweeted, "Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us."
Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us.
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 14, 2022
While Twitter's own status page said that they are investigating the issue.
Service disruptions on social media platforms happen periodically, but major and long-term service outages are not common. Twitter was infamous for outages in its early days but as it grew the problems became less common. Still, it suffered outages earlier this year, in February.
The service problems on Twitter come as the company has embarked on a legal fight with Elon Musk over his moves to walk away from his $44 billion buyout bid that has roiled the company.
Twitter has sued to force Musk to complete the deal after he said he was terminating it over issues including his argument that the company has not been forthcoming about the number of fake accounts.
With input from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Elon Musk vs Twitter saga: With court battle in offing, a look at possible outcomes
While Twitter could have demanded the $1 billion breakup fee that Elon Musk agreed to pay if the deal fell through, the social media company has vowed to take the world’s richest man to court and force him to follow through on the agreement
Twitter launch anniversary: History and how the microblogging platform has evolved since 2006
The idea for Twitter came from the podcasting venture Odeo, which had been formed by Biz Stone, Evan Williams and Noah Glass. The company was launched in 2006 and went on to gain new heights.
Musk abandons $44 billion Twitter deal, company vows legal fight
In a letter, Musk's lawyer Mike Ringler complained to Twitter's board that his client had been seeking data about 'fake or spam' accounts for almost two months and yet 'has failed or refused to provide this information'