A former Twitter employee, who has decided to turn whistleblower has made some shocking revelations about the platform that brings into question just how secure users are. According to a report by The Washington Post, the whistleblower has revealed to the US Congress and the Federal Trade Commission or FTC that Twitter engineers have an internal programme called GodMode which lets them tweet from any account.

Furthermore, it also allows them to delete and restore tweets from any account.

The whistleblower’s complaint alleges GodMode (now renamed to “privileged mode”) remains on the laptop of any engineer who wants it, requiring only a production computer and a simple code change from “FALSE” to “TRUE.” Screenshots of the code, included in an October complaint filed with the FTC, show a warning to anyone attempting to use it: “THINK BEFORE YOU DO THIS.”

Twitter has been facing scrutiny over its security for years now. Teenage cryptocurrency scammers broke into the organization’s internal systems in 2020 and sent fake tweets from President Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, and other accounts.

Back then, Twitter had launched a “comprehensive information security program that is reasonably designed to protect the security, privacy, confidentiality, and integrity of nonpublic consumer information,” and assured all concerned parties that the issue was fixed and that things were under control.

Evidently, one of the first things that Musk did when he took over Twitter, was to ask for his system to be configured with GodMode.

These new allegations show that security might still be an issue at Twitter. The new complainant’s filing says the incident led to Twitter reopening the case, which sparked the discovery that engineers could also delete or restore anyone’s tweets. The whistleblower also claims that Twitter can’t log who, if anyone, uses or abuses any of the special privileges.

At the time of writing this piece, the FTC is reportedly interviewing former Twitter employees about the allegations.

