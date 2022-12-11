Twitter down for several users in India, many experience trouble loading pages

Twitter users across India have been reporting outages on Sunday night.

Users said that their timelines weren’t loading and that their accounts were showing as non-existent.

It was down for an hour for me..!!#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/fHK7Rv5hcn — Pushpendra (@IamPushpendra18) December 11, 2022

Downdetector website reported 2,850 outages in India at 7:22 pm.

Outage just a day before Twitter Blue’s relaunch

The outage comes just a day ahead of the platform’s relaunch of its subscription service Twitter Blue which will include a system for authenticating accounts on the platform.

“We’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday — subscribe on web for $8/month or on (Apple’s) iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark,” the company tweeted.

A blue checkmark on an account, which indicates it has been verified by Twitter, was previously free but reserved for organizations and public figures in an attempt to avoid impersonation and misinformation.

After buying Twitter in October, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk announced his intention to diversify the company’s revenue stream beyond advertising, turning to new paying formulas for premium features.

The first version was launched 10 days after Musk took control in early November, but it caused an uproar when many fake accounts popped up pretending to be celebrities or companies. The version was quickly suspended.

