Twitter DMs to have end-to-end encryption like Signal? Here's how Elon Musk is going to change microblogging site

Taking over Twitter on Monday, as expected, Elon Musk has already started to plan some changes on the microblogging site. Musk said that Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal. So that no one can spy on or hack messages.

Sharing his view on Twitter itself, he wrote:

Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Musk also said that for the microblogging site to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral.

“For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally,” Musk tweeted.

Twitter confirmed the sale of the company to Musk for USD 44 billion on Monday.

Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will receive USD 54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter stock they own, matching Musk’s original offer and marking a 38 per cent premium over the stock price the day before Musk revealed his stake in the company, CNN reported.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said that he was proud of the employees who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise.

“I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course-correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise,” Agrawal tweeted.

Meanwhile, the former CEO of the microblogging site Jack Dorsey dropped a series of tweets, suggesting that he supports the move.

“In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company, however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness,” Dorsey tweeted.

With inputs from agencies

