Twitter crashes as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces 2024 US presidential run

During a highly anticipated live audio discussion on Wednesday between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, Twitter often crashed, delaying the politician’s announcement that he is vying for the Republican presidential nomination.

Since taking over the social networking site in October, Musk has fired hundreds of staff, including many engineers in charge of correcting software flaws.

According to current and former Twitter employees, the significant layoffs would put the site in danger of failing during peak traffic periods.

“We’ve got so many people here that I think we are kind of melting the servers, which is a good sign,” said David Sacks, a venture capitalist and close friend of Musk, while attempting to start the event on Wednesday.

Musk attributed the problems to the number of listeners and his large Twitter following.

About 678,000 people tuned in to listen as Twitter suffered repeated crashes.

The Spaces session eventually resumed, reaching about 304,000 listeners.

About 3 million people listened to Musk’s interview with the BBC on Twitter Spaces last month.

“Failure to Launch”, “Crashed” and #DeSaster were among the trending Twitter topics in the US during the chat session.

Twitter outages have been more numerous under Musk’s ownership. In March, thousands of users reported problems accessing links posted on the platform.

Internet observatory NetBlocks said the March incident was Twitter’s sixth major outage since the year began, compared with three in the same period last year.

In between crashes on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden poked fun at the shaky rollout of DeSantis’ presidential bid by tweeting out a fundraising appeal: “This link works.”

