A different high: Twitter becomes the first social media company in the US to allow cannabis ads 

Twitter became the first social media network to enable cannabis businesses to sell their brands and goods in the United States on Wednesday.

Before, the firm only permitted advertising for hemp-derived CBD topical goods, whereas other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok have a “no cannabis advertising policy” because marijuana is still illegal at the federal level.

Yet, with 21 states now on board, additional states in the United States are moving towards authorising the selling of recreational cannabis.

Twitter stated that cannabis firms would be allowed to advertise as long as they have the right licence, go through its approval process, only target regions where they are licenced to operate, and, most crucially, do not target anyone under the age of 21.

“This is a really huge success for legal cannabis marketers,” Cresco Labs, a multistate cannabis and medicinal marijuana firm, said.

The majority of marijuana businesses were ready to adopt the improvements proposed by Twitter. On Wednesday, Trulieve Cannabis Corp began a multistate campaign on the site.

“We hope that this adjustment will act as a catalyst for other social media sites to follow suit,” said Kate Lynch of Curaleaf, the largest cannabis firm in the United States.

After seeing a sales rise during the early stages of the epidemic, the cannabis sector in the United States began to stall in the face of legal and economic hurdles, including lowering pricing and an underground market snatching its clients.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.