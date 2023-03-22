The internet is full of epic failures that are hilarious at the same time. One such example recently popped up during a live interview on 9News Adelaide where TV presenter Alice Monfries couldn’t help laughing after her interviewee, Mark Borlace from the Royal Automobile Association mistakenly chose a ‘pizza hat’ filter during the session. Shared on the news channel’s Twitter handle, the video from the interview shows how Borlace struggled with choosing a filter for his call to blur out the background, only to leave Alice in splits. She reshared the video on her Twitter with a caption that reads, “If only we could have run the whole thing.. including his profanities. Very very funny. I’m still giggling!”

As the video plays, both Alice and Borlace can be seen interacting as the latter tries to put on a filter. After adding a background that shows a woman washing a car, Borlace adds the next one showing an underwater scene which was then followed by another filter that added the ‘pizza thingy’ on his head!

Watch:

If only we could have run the whole thing.. including his profanities.

Very very funny. I’m still giggling! https://t.co/v358PNkV6h — Alice Monfries (@alicemonfries) March 21, 2023

As Borlace can be heard musing “Studio effects… How do I get back to blur… studio filters”, Monfires looks visibly amused and ends up giggling while also trying to control herself. “I’m going to log out and come right back in,” Borlace says after noticing the glitch.

In the meantime, social media users while reacting to the video added comments like “He’s a good sport, but it’s you trying to hold it together that’s funniest”, “Pissed myself when the party hat appeared”, “This why the outside broadcasts are needed more”, “How funny”, etc. The video has amassed over 14K views along with a lot of likes and comments.

The video was also reposted by RAA on its Facebook page with a funny caption that reads, “Pizza or party hat? Even our beloved veterans of the screen at RAA struggle with Zoom backgrounds from time to time. We love you, Mark.”

