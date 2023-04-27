World

Turkish president Erdogan virtually attends event with Putin amid concerns over health

Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey for two decades, canceled election rallies on Wednesday and Thursday after suffering what the health minister described as a gastrointestinal infection

FP Staff April 27, 2023 20:12:01 IST
Turkish president Erdogan virtually attends event with Putin amid concerns over health

In this handout photo released by Turkish Presidency, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurates Turkey's first nuclear power plant via a video link, at the Presidential palace in Ankara, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Turkish Presidency via AP)

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday virtually attended an event with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin amid concerns over his health.
This was the Turkish president’s first public appearance since falling ill on live TV and canceling campaign stops, as he sought to dispel concerns about his health weeks before a crucial election.
In a video of the ceremony posted by Russian state media, Erdogan and Putin can be seen waving at each other.
Putin and Erdogan participated via video link in a ceremony marking the delivery of Russian nuclear fuel to the nuclear power plant ‘Akuyu’ in Turkey.

Related Articles

Watch: Turkish President Erdogan cuts off TV interview citing stomach bug

Turkish presidential polls: Erdogan may have an edge but the battle isn’t over yet

The 69-year-old leader looked pale sitting behind a desk surrounded by Cabinet members, aides and political allies to preside at the event marking the delivery of the first fuel to the Russian-built Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in southern Turkey.

Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey for two decades, canceled election rallies on Wednesday and Thursday after suffering what the health minister described as a gastrointestinal infection.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Read More

Updated Date: April 27, 2023 22:15:25 IST

TAGS:

also read

Weeks before presidential polls, Turkey’s Erdogan cancels poll rallies citing ill health
World

Weeks before presidential polls, Turkey’s Erdogan cancels poll rallies citing ill health

Late on Tuesday, Erdogan cut short a live TV interview during which he said he felt sick with an upset stomach. The elections represent the biggest electoral challenge for modern Turkey’s longest-serving leader, after a cost-of-living crisis eroded Erdogan’s support

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's chief rival defends Kurds ahead of vote
World

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's chief rival defends Kurds ahead of vote

Erdogan's continued control of parliament through an alliance between his Islamic-rooted party and a far-right group also appears in doubt

Turkey-China ties record an uptick as cooperation over trade and tourism deepens
Opinion

Turkey-China ties record an uptick as cooperation over trade and tourism deepens

Cooperation between Turkey and China has also increased in the Belt and Road Initiative project which aims to revive the historical Silk Road