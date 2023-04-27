Turkish president Erdogan virtually attends event with Putin amid concerns over health
Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey for two decades, canceled election rallies on Wednesday and Thursday after suffering what the health minister described as a gastrointestinal infection
Wave if you have cheaper energy than the EU!
Presidents Putin and Erdogan greet each other online at the beginning of the Akkuyu NPP ceremony pic.twitter.com/WhThUOPL5T
— RT (@RT_com) April 27, 2023
The 69-year-old leader looked pale sitting behind a desk surrounded by Cabinet members, aides and political allies to preside at the event marking the delivery of the first fuel to the Russian-built Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in southern Turkey.
