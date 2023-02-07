Watch the 'Miracle baby' of Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Youngest survivor born under rubble, parents dead

Syria: In a heartbreaking turn of events, a miracle baby who was born in Syria under the debris of collapsing houses has become an orphan since her parents did not survive.

Following her birth after the earthquake, disturbing footage showed the baby girl drawing her first breath surrounded by devastation.

One of the youngest survivors of the earthquake in Turkey. One baby that was rescued in Aleppo was born under the rubble (video) #Turkey #Turkiye #TurkeyEarthquake #earthquaketurkey #Syria #Syrie pic.twitter.com/ZdCorQ2vQo — REPORT WAR (@troy_dalio) February 6, 2023

The massive rescue effort was carried out in Jenderes, a rural area of northeastern Syria’s Afrin. Tragically, the child’s parents who were also displaced did not make it through the effects of the earthquake.

The region of Turkey and Syria that was shaken by a strong 7.8 magnitude earthquake early Monday saw thousands of rescue activities take place as darkness, rain, and cold descended.

Beside rumours that they had previously been relocated from Deir Ezzor to Afrin, about seven hours away, by Syria’s devastating war, little is known about the newborn baby and its now-deceased family.

In the wake of one of the greatest natural disasters this century, more than 5,000 people have now died and hundreds of buildings have been levelled.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake occurred on Monday afternoon, local time, after the initial one. Today, when rescuers were sifting through the debris with their own hands, a third earthquake of magnitude 5.7 rocked eastern Turkey.

As the death toll approached 5,000, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay referred to the earthquake as the “catastrophe of the century” in a news briefing.

My grandson is one-and-a-half years old. Please help them, please… They were on the 12th floor,” Imran Bahur said to AP while weeping by her destroyed apartment building in the Turkish city of Adana.

Numerous nations, including the India, have despatched rescue teams to help in the search, but experts cautioned that time was running out to discover survivors.

The war’s toll has also hampered relief efforts because so much of Syria still carries the wounds of the battle, including weak infrastructure, an economic crisis, numerous health crises, and declining international donor aid.

A 49-year-old aid worker named Ali Hussein Rashid told the Mirror from Aleppo: “When it first hit at 3 am, people were all over the street. However, we were left with nothing but our hands to dig individuals out of the debris—no

cherry pickers, no tools. It shocked me. It is indescribable. Only five ambulances were available for the entire

area while more than 50 structures collapsed.”

On the other end of the phone from the epicentre of Monday’s earthquake, people could hear crying children, sirens, and the crushing of rubble under feet.

Rashid described images that were heartbreakingly reminiscent of Aleppo residents who have endured 11 years of bombardment, including demolished buildings and hospitals stuffed with victims.

“Everyone is putting their heart and soul into efforts, even though the winter season, cold weather, and the earthquake happening at night makes things more difficult,” Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in announcing a week of national mourning.

The World Health Organisation has warned that death toll numbers are likely to increase as much as eight times.

