The deadly earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria last week has led to widespread devastation in both countries. With the death toll already over 37,000, as per reports, efforts are on to search for survivors under the rubble and provide aid to the rescued people. Amid all this, Turkish chef and restaurateur Nusret Gökçe, popularly known as Salt Bae, has been winning hearts online with his latest announcement. The celebrity chef has pledged 5,000 hot meals daily for people who have been affected by the earthquake. Salt Bae took to his social media handles to make the declaration. He also uploaded a video showing how he and his team are helping those who have been impacted by the disaster.

In the video, people can be seen standing in queues to receive the food. It also features slow-motion shots of the food being prepared in huge cauldrons inside mobile kitchens. Salt Bae captioned the post, “”We started serving hot food to more people, targeting 5000 people every day.”

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et)



The video garnered a variety of reactions, with many praising Salt Bae for his generosity. “Well done, so helpful in this time of need. All the people who have nothing nice to say about this, when you are feeding 5000 + hot meals a day in the area and paying for it yourself then you can speak, until then shut up”, wrote one user. “In times of tragedy, it’s the ones who show up and make a difference that truly shine. May God bless and protect our heroes on the frontlines,” commented another.

However, some people criticised the video. “If you’re doing the charity that’s great, just do it quietly without loving close ups of your branding and if people are standing in line for food; devastated and vulnerable and having lost everything. Stop seeking mileage from their suffering. Do it with grace and move on,” one user noted. Another asked Salt Bae if it was necessary to show the faces of all those who had suffered in the earthquake. “Give them their dignity. And bless the service you are offering them. But please no need to show people’s faces”, the user wrote.

Salt Bae had last made headlines during the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar. The 39-year-old chef had been criticised a lot for posing forcibly with world champions Argentina as well as the tournament trophy.



