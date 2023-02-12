Marash: In yet another heart wrenching story of a Turkey Syria earthquake survivor, a nine-year-old boy was rescued from big pile of concrete rubble, after five days.

Reportedly, the rescue was done at one Elbrar apartment block in the Kahramanmaras in Turkey, which was the centre of the earthquake that has converted almost halves of both Syria and Turkey into wastelands.

In Kahramanmaras alone, more than 200 buildings have been destroyed by the earthquakes and tremors.

According to a report by Sky News, a multi national rescue team were initially looking for a woman called Leyla from deep beneath the pile as they had only heard her voice from a narrow corridor inside a tunnel.

She answered but her voice is weak.

The rescuers had been attempting to get to her from the side and top of the building for 24 hours, under the direction of members of Israel’s national search and rescue squad.

The woman’s husband and daughter had already been let free, but Leyla was in a terrible situation, reports said.

It turned out later that her nine-year-old boy was also trapped under the rubble as they were both asleep in the boy’s room when the earthquake occurred.

Search and rescue paramedic Jonathan Rousso said, “We were looking for a woman, we know there are a mother and child inside, and when we approached closer, it became obvious that all this while we were talking to the youngster, not Leyla.”

After some time, the rescuers reached a wall on the other side of which there was Leyla and her son.

However, they were unable to cut the wall because of a Washing machine in the way.

Over the course of an agonising evening, rescue team members managed to reach the boy.

He told them his name was Ridvan, Leyla’s nine-year-old son.

There were major concerns about his condition despite the doctor’s best efforts to stabilise him downstairs. The choice was made to remove him.

In order to avoid frightening the youngster, the volunteers requested silence on the outside. Ridvan was then transported through a concrete hole on a stretcher.

Whispers from the audience, which had swelled to several hundred, greeted him.

In his mother’s arms, he had spent nearly five days underground. He was severely dehydrated, cold, and had part of his body crushed. The paramedics took him quickly to the hospital.

Leyla, his mother, sadly passed away since the rescue crew was unable to reach her in time.

The calamity has caused tens of thousands of people to be displaced, and many are currently sleeping on the sides of the highways in plastic tents or self-built homes.

