Turkey 'rejects' US condolences over Istanbul attack, here's why
Turkish police said the chief suspect is a Syrian woman working for Kurdish militants. At least six people were killed in the blast on Sunday
Istanbul: Turkey on Monday rejected US condolences over the death of six people in a bomb attack in Istanbul that Ankara blamed on an outlawed Kurdish militant group.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan often accuses Washington of supplying weapons to Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, deemed as “terrorists” by Ankara.
“We do not accept the US embassy’s message of condolences. We reject it,” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in televised comments.
Turkish police quoted by private NTV television, said the chief suspect is a Syrian woman working for Kurdish militants.
“According to our findings, the PKK terrorist organisation is responsible,” Soylu said.
The PKK, blacklisted as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies, has kept up a deadly insurgency for Kurdish self-rule in southeastern Turkey since the 1980s.
PKK-affiliated Kurdish militants control most of northeastern Syria.
“We believe that the order for the attack was given from Kobane,” he said, referring to a city in Syria near the Turkish border.
It was also the site of a 2015 battle between Kurdish militants and Islamic State jihadists, who were driven out after more than four months of fighting.
Regularly targeted by Turkish military operations, the PKK has been at the heart of a tussle between Sweden and Turkey, which has blocked Stockholm’s bid to join NATO since May, accusing it of leniency towards the group.
With inputs from AFP
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
NATO chief urges Turkey to support accession of Finland, Sweden
Finland and Sweden applied for membership of the world’s biggest security alliance in the months after Russiainvaded Ukraine in February. In doing so, they abandoned longstanding policies of military nonalignment out of concern that Russian President Vladimir Putin might target them next
Turkish president Erdogan to speak with Russia's Putin, Ukraine's Zelenskyy over grain deal
Turkey, one of the brokers of the July agreement alongside the United Nations, has stepped up diplomatic efforts to salvage the deal signed by warring nations Russia and Ukraine
1 November: Remembering historic events that took place on this day
On 1 November 1997, the first public premiere of James Cameron's ‘Titanic’ took place at the Tokyo International Film Festival.