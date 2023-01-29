Turkey issues warning for its citizens against travelling to US, UK fearing 'possible terror attack'

Istanbul: Due to the rise in anti-Turkey protests by anti-Islamic, racist, and terrorist organisation connected groups in European countries, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued travel warnings to its people.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the similar warning to European nations and the United States after its western allies such as United States, Germany, and France warned their people about terrorist activities in Turkey.

“It is noticed that there has been a spike in anti-Islamic, xenophobic, and racist actions in various European nations recently, as well as in propaganda displays against our country by groups associated with the terrorist organisation,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement.

These changes, which are a reflection of the perilous dimensions of religious intolerance and hatred in Europe, make obvious the worrisome level that racist and discriminatory movements have reached there.

The advisory asks people who reside in or are travelling to nations where such actions occur to exercise caution, avoid areas where protests might become more intense, maintain composure in the face of potential xenophobic and racist harassment and attacks, contact local security forces, and closely follow local media and media outlets.

“Following any new announcements and cautions that our Ministry, Embassies, and Consulates General may make is extremely advantageous for the security forces of the various nations,” the advisory states.

If necessary, our people may submit an application to the Consular Call Center of our Ministry, whose contact information is supplied, if they reside in Europe or are about to visit European nations. The ministry released a statement regarding the USA as well.

In the report, it is stated that “protests are occurring across the USA following the death of Tire Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, as a result of police violence.

